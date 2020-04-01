Bears Make Signings of Robert Quinn, Germain Ifedi Official

The Chicago Bears have continued to confirm the signings they made early in NFL free agency, as the team announced contracts with offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and linebacker Robert Quinn.

Both signings, previously reported when the new NFL league year began in mid-March, were both made official on Wednesday.

Quinn, a two-time Pro Bowler who most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys, agreed to a five-year contract with the Bears. Ifedi, let go by the Seattle Seahawks after the conclusion of the 2019 season, signed a one-year deal with the Bears.

Quinn is joining a dynamic Bears front seven that is one of the best in the NFL. Last season, Quinn started 14 games for the Cowboys, racking up 11.5 sacks in those contests for Dallas. He also had 22 quarterback hurries and 13 tackles-for-loss, and according to the Bears it was his fourth career season with double-digit sacks.

Ifedi, a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016, will hope to bolster an offensive line that struggled at times during the 2019 season. He primarily played right tackle for the Seahawks last season, and will be one of the Bears’ main candidates to replace Kyle Long, who retired from football after the 2019 campaign.