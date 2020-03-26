Bears Make Jimmy Graham Signing Official

The Chicago Bears made a total of seven contract signings official on Thursday, including their two-year pact with veteran tight end Jimmy Graham.

The Bears also officially announced that they had re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales and defensive back Deon Bush to one-year contracts.

Quarterback Tyler Bray, defensive end Brent Urban, defensive back Artie Burns and defensive back Jordan Lucas also inked one-year contracts with the team.

The big move of the group was the acquisition of Graham, as the Bears look for a pass-catching tight end to help in red zone situations. In 16 games with the Packers last season, Graham had 38 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns, finishing off a disappointing stint with the Bears’ divisional rival.

Scales has appeared in a total of 32 games for the Bears over the last two seasons, serving as the team’s long-snapper during that time.

Bush, a 2016 draft pick of the Bears, is expected to compete for the safety job after the departure of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. He appeared in 15 games last season, with eight tackles and two defended passes to his credit.

Bray will compete for a spot on the Bears’ 53-man roster, but could find it tough sledding with Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky likely getting all of the offseason reps when the Bears are able to begin offseason activities.

Urban returns after joining the Bears during the 2019 season. He appeared in nine games for Chicago, with 16 tackles and two defended passes in those games.

Burns could be in the mix for playing time after the Bears bid adieu to Prince Amukamara. Playing in 10 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, Burns had eight total tackles.

Lucas appeared in 14 games for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs last season, with seven total tackles and a defended pass to his credit in those games.