Bears' Justin Fields Leads Lids Jersey Sales in Wisconsin

Justin Fields leads Lids jersey sales in Wisconsin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Phase 4 of Justin Fields taking over the NFC North is now complete. According to an infographic tweeted out by Darren Rovell, Lids sold more Fields jerseys in Wisconsin than any other jersey.

Darren Rovell

That’s right. Not Davante Adams or Aaron Jones. Not legendary QB Brett Favre. And not Aaron Rodgers. Fields led the pack in enemy territory.

There’s several explanations for the shocking development. Maybe Packers fans are bracing themselves for the possibility that Rodgers retires, or even worse, head to another team to chase another Super Bowl ring.

Maybe Packers fans are fed up after yet another incredible regular season with absolutely nothing to show for it. Green Bay has notched double digit wins in eight of the last 11 seasons, but they never did better than a Division Round win.

Maybe it’s just Cheeseheads respecting a man who can create crazy plays like this?

Whatever the reason, it’s an indication that Ryan Poles’ plan to take the North and never give it back is officially underway.

