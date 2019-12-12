Bears Injury Report: Cordarrelle Patterson Limited in Thursday Workout

For the second day in a row, Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara was a full participant in the team’s workout at Halas Hall, but another player was limited due to a head injury.

According to the Bears, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was a limited participant in Thursday’s workout, and potentially suffered the injury during practice.

It is unclear how serious the injury is, and more information will likely come on Friday as the Bears conduct their final practice ahead of a critical showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, Amukamara was back on the field practicing after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury. After two straight practices, it appears likely he’ll be back in the mix against the Packers on Sunday, but a final determination will come on Friday.

A total of six players missed practice for the Bears, as Ben Braunecker, Taylor Gabriel, Bobby Massie, Roy Robertson-Harris, Danny Trevathan and Javon Wims all missed the workout for the second consecutive day.

Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis and cornerback Josh Jackson both missed practice for non-injury reasons on Thursday, according to the team. A total of five Packers, including wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Jimmy Graham, were limited.