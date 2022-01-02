Bears Blow Out Mike Glennon, Giants in Home Finale

The Chicago Bears are trying to end their season with a flourish, and they took a step in that direction as they blew out the New York Giants 29-3 at Soldier Field Sunday.

Andy Dalton threw for 173 yards and a touchdown, and David Montgomery ran for 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Robert Quinn also registered his 18th sack of the season, setting the new single-season record in Bears history as he helped the team’s defense to an incredible effort.

Mike Glennon threw for 24 yards and turned the ball over four times, including a pair of interceptions in his return to Soldier Field.

On the very first play of the game, Glennon dropped back and had the ball stripped away from him by Trevis Gipson. The Bears took quick advantage of the turnover, getting a two-yard touchdown run from David Montgomery to go ahead 7-0.

Glennon’s turnover-prone ways were once again on display on the second drive, as he threw an interception into the waiting arms of Tashaun Gipson just three minutes into the contest.

Once again playing with a short field, the Bears were able to score again, with Dalton finding Darnell Mooney for a short four-yard touchdown catch and a 14-0 lead.

The Giants got on the board in the second quarter with a field goal, but the Bears responded with a field goal of their own, with Cairo Santos knocking through a 21-yarder with a minute to go in the half to give Chicago a 17-3 lead.

The Bears weren’t done scoring, however, as they picked up a safety with just 54 seconds to go. On their ensuing drive, they got another field goal from Santos, making it a 22-3 game at the break.

Chicago opened the scoring in the second half with another rushing touchdown from Montgomery, as he punched the ball in from two yards out to give Chicago a 26-point lead.

The Bears’ defense continued to play a tenacious game in the closing minutes of the contest, picking off Glennon again and securing their sixth victory of the season.

The Bears will wrap up their season against the Minnesota Vikings in a road game next week. Kickoff is set for noon.