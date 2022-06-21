Bears 2022 training camp schedule: Dates for 11 open practices originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Bears finished off the first mandatory minicamp of the Matt Eberflus era last Thursday.
Bears rookies are set to return to Halas Hall on July 23, with veterans coming back July 26.
On Tuesday, the Bears released the schedule for their 2022 training camp. The first public practice will take place July 28.
|Day
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Event
|Tues.
|26-July-22
|Report Day
|Wed.
|27-July-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice (Closed to public for Community Day)
|Thurs.
|28-July-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice
|Fri.
|29-July-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice
|Sat.
|30-July-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice
|Sun.
|31-July-22
|OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
|Mon.
|1-Aug-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice (Closed to public for Community Day)
|Tues.
|2-Aug-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice
|Wed.
|3-Aug-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice
|Thurs.
|4-Aug-22
|OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
|Fri.
|5-Aug-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice
|Sat.
|6-Aug-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice (Closed to public for Bears Care Back to School Fair)
|Sun.
|7-Aug-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice
|Mon.
|8-Aug-22
|OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
|Tues.
|9-Aug-22
|10:35 a.m.
|Meijer Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field
|Wed.
|10-Aug-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice
|Thurs.
|11-Aug-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice
|Fri.
|12-Aug-22
|NO AVAILABILITY
|Sat.
|13-Aug-22
|12 p.m.
|Chiefs at Bears
|Sun.
|14-Aug-22
|OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
|Mon.
|15-Aug-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice
|Tues.
|16-Aug-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice (Closed to public)
|Wed.
|17-Aug-22
|NO AVAILABILITY
|Thurs.
|18-Aug-22
|7 p.m.
|Bears at Seahawks
|Fri.
|19-Aug-22
|OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
|Sat.
|20-Aug-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice
|Sun.
|21-Aug-22
|10 a.m.
|Practice (Closed to public for Military/First Responders Day)
|BREAK CAMP
|Mon.
|22-Aug-22
|OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
|Tues.
|23-Aug-22
|1:30 p.m.
|Practice (Closed to public)
|Wed.
|24-Aug-22
|1:30 p.m.
|Practice (Closed to public)
|Thurs.
|25-Aug-22
|12:45 p.m.
|Practice (Closed to public)
|Fri.
|26-Aug-22
|NO AVAILABILITY
|Sat.
|27-Aug-22
|6 p.m.
|Bears at Browns
|Sun.
|28-Aug-22
|OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
|Mon.
|29-Aug-22
|1:30 p.m.
|Practice (Closed to public)
|Tues.
|30-Aug-22
|4:30 p.m.
|Practice (Closed to public)
|Wed.
|31-Aug-22
|1:30 p.m.
|Practice (Closed to public)
|Thurs.
|1-Sept-22
|12:45 p.m.
|Practice (Closed to public)
|Fri.
|2-Sept-22
|OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
|Sat.
|3-Sept-22
|OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
|Sun.
|4-Sept-22
|OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
The Bears play three preseason games. They will host the Kansas City Chiefs on August 13 before visiting the Seattle Seahawks on August 18, and the Cleveland Browns on August 27.
Eberflus told reporters during OTAs that is unlikely the Bears will conduct joint practices with another team during training camp.
