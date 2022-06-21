Bears 2022 training camp schedule: Dates for 11 open practices originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears finished off the first mandatory minicamp of the Matt Eberflus era last Thursday.

Bears rookies are set to return to Halas Hall on July 23, with veterans coming back July 26.

On Tuesday, the Bears released the schedule for their 2022 training camp. The first public practice will take place July 28.

Day Date Time (CT) Event Tues. 26-July-22 Report Day Wed. 27-July-22 10 a.m. Practice (Closed to public for Community Day) Thurs. 28-July-22 10 a.m. Practice Fri. 29-July-22 10 a.m. Practice Sat. 30-July-22 10 a.m. Practice Sun. 31-July-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY Mon. 1-Aug-22 10 a.m. Practice (Closed to public for Community Day) Tues. 2-Aug-22 10 a.m. Practice Wed. 3-Aug-22 10 a.m. Practice Thurs. 4-Aug-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY Fri. 5-Aug-22 10 a.m. Practice Sat. 6-Aug-22 10 a.m. Practice (Closed to public for Bears Care Back to School Fair) Sun. 7-Aug-22 10 a.m. Practice Mon. 8-Aug-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY Tues. 9-Aug-22 10:35 a.m. Meijer Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field Wed. 10-Aug-22 10 a.m. Practice Thurs. 11-Aug-22 10 a.m. Practice Fri. 12-Aug-22 NO AVAILABILITY Sat. 13-Aug-22 12 p.m. Chiefs at Bears Sun. 14-Aug-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY Mon. 15-Aug-22 10 a.m. Practice Tues. 16-Aug-22 10 a.m. Practice (Closed to public) Wed. 17-Aug-22 NO AVAILABILITY Thurs. 18-Aug-22 7 p.m. Bears at Seahawks Fri. 19-Aug-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY Sat. 20-Aug-22 10 a.m. Practice Sun. 21-Aug-22 10 a.m. Practice (Closed to public for Military/First Responders Day) BREAK CAMP Mon. 22-Aug-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY Tues. 23-Aug-22 1:30 p.m. Practice (Closed to public) Wed. 24-Aug-22 1:30 p.m. Practice (Closed to public) Thurs. 25-Aug-22 12:45 p.m. Practice (Closed to public) Fri. 26-Aug-22 NO AVAILABILITY Sat. 27-Aug-22 6 p.m. Bears at Browns Sun. 28-Aug-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY Mon. 29-Aug-22 1:30 p.m. Practice (Closed to public) Tues. 30-Aug-22 4:30 p.m. Practice (Closed to public) Wed. 31-Aug-22 1:30 p.m. Practice (Closed to public) Thurs. 1-Sept-22 12:45 p.m. Practice (Closed to public) Fri. 2-Sept-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY Sat. 3-Sept-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY Sun. 4-Sept-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY

The Bears play three preseason games. They will host the Kansas City Chiefs on August 13 before visiting the Seattle Seahawks on August 18, and the Cleveland Browns on August 27.

Eberflus told reporters during OTAs that is unlikely the Bears will conduct joint practices with another team during training camp.

