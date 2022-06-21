Chicago Bears Training Camp

Bears 2022 Training Camp Schedule: Dates for 11 Open Practices

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

The Bears finished off the first mandatory minicamp of the Matt Eberflus era last Thursday.

Bears rookies are set to return to Halas Hall on July 23, with veterans coming back July 26.

On Tuesday, the Bears released the schedule for their 2022 training camp. The first public practice will take place July 28.

DayDateTime (CT)Event
Tues.26-July-22 Report Day
Wed.27-July-2210 a.m.Practice (Closed to public for Community Day)
Thurs.28-July-2210 a.m.Practice
Fri.29-July-2210 a.m.Practice
Sat.30-July-2210 a.m.Practice
Sun.31-July-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
Mon.1-Aug-2210 a.m.Practice (Closed to public for Community Day)
Tues.2-Aug-2210 a.m.Practice
Wed.3-Aug-2210 a.m.Practice
Thurs.4-Aug-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
Fri.5-Aug-2210 a.m.Practice
Sat.6-Aug-2210 a.m.Practice (Closed to public for Bears Care Back to School Fair)
Sun.7-Aug-2210 a.m.Practice
Mon.8-Aug-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
Tues.9-Aug-2210:35 a.m.Meijer Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field
Wed.10-Aug-2210 a.m.Practice
Thurs.11-Aug-2210 a.m.Practice
Fri.12-Aug-22 NO AVAILABILITY
Sat.13-Aug-2212 p.m.Chiefs at Bears
Sun.14-Aug-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
Mon.15-Aug-2210 a.m.Practice
Tues.16-Aug-2210 a.m.Practice (Closed to public)
Wed.17-Aug-22 NO AVAILABILITY
Thurs.18-Aug-227 p.m.Bears at Seahawks
Fri.19-Aug-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
Sat.20-Aug-2210 a.m.Practice
Sun.21-Aug-2210 a.m.Practice (Closed to public for Military/First Responders Day)
BREAK CAMP
Mon.22-Aug-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
Tues.23-Aug-221:30 p.m.Practice (Closed to public)
Wed.24-Aug-221:30 p.m.Practice (Closed to public)
Thurs.25-Aug-2212:45 p.m.Practice (Closed to public)
Fri.26-Aug-22 NO AVAILABILITY
Sat.27-Aug-226 p.m.Bears at Browns
Sun.28-Aug-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
Mon.29-Aug-221:30 p.m.Practice (Closed to public)
Tues.30-Aug-224:30 p.m.Practice (Closed to public)
Wed.31-Aug-221:30 p.m.Practice (Closed to public)
Thurs.1-Sept-2212:45 p.m.Practice (Closed to public)
Fri.2-Sept-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
Sat.3-Sept-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY
Sun.4-Sept-22 OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY

The Bears play three preseason games. They will host the Kansas City Chiefs on August 13 before visiting the Seattle Seahawks on August  18, and the Cleveland Browns on August 27.

Eberflus told reporters during OTAs that is unlikely the Bears will conduct joint practices with another team during training camp.

