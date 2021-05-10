As Bears Await Release of NFL Schedule, Here Are Their 2021 Opponents

The NFL will announce its 2021 schedule on Wednesday, and the Chicago Bears are eagerly awaiting its release, as they’ll find out how their 17-game season will unfold later this fall.

The Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, will play 17 regular season games for the first time in history, and Chicago will have an extra road game added to its schedule, as they’ll travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for the first time.

The game will once again ensure that the Bears will have played in every existing NFL stadium. Last season, the Bears played their first games at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against the Falcons and at SoFi Stadium against the Rams in Los Angeles.

This season, the Bears will have several tough road matchups, including another showdown with the Rams in LA. They’ll also head up to Seattle to take on the Seahawks, to Cleveland to take on the resurgent Browns, and to Tampa Bay to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

The Bears’ home schedule isn’t exactly a walk in the park either, as they’ll host the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens this season.

The Bears will take on the AFC North and NFC West this season, along with their traditional games against their NFC North rivals.

Here are the Bears’ 2021 opponents:

Home – Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New York Giants, San Francisco

Away – Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Each team will still get one bye week this season, and will play 17 regular season games and three preseason contests. The Bears will host two preseason games at Soldier Field, and will get their usual eight home games.