Chicago Fire part ways with head coach Ezra Hendrickson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Fire have parted ways with head coach Ezra Hendrickson.

“This was a difficult decision, but after careful consideration, we felt that a change was necessary at this time as we work toward our goal of advancing to the playoffs and competing for trophies,” said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director, Georg Heitz. “We’d like to thank Ezra and Junior for their efforts during the past two seasons, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

The Fire are off to a disappointing start. In the Eastern Conference, the Fire are second-to-last in the standings. The Fire have won just two games in 10 played. The Fire though, have only lost three and had five draws.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Hendrickson was just beginning his second season as the Fire's head coach.

The Fire also parted ways with assistant coach Junior González.

Frank Klopas will take the reins as head coach for the remainder of the 2023 MLS season. Assistant coach C.J. Brown and goalkeeper coach Zach Thornton will also remain on the staff.