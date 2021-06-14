Chicago Fire FC to Open Soldier Field to Full Capacity in July, Team Announces

Chicago Fire FC became the latest sports team in the city to throw their doors open to full capacity, announcing that the club’s July 3 game against Atlanta United FC will be the first to have 100% of tickets available for purchase.

According to the team, the 100 and 200 levels of Soldier Field will be able to be sold to capacity, with about 28,000 fans able to attend the contest.

“This is the moment our fans, city, players and staff have been waiting for,” Fire COO John Urban said in a statement. “The chance to finally showcase the full fan experience we’ve created inside and outside Soldier Field. We know the stadium will be buzzing with energy and passion, providing our players a special home field advantage.”

Circle it, star it, highlight it, do whatever you gotta do...@SoldierField opens for full capacity beginning ✨July 3✨ pic.twitter.com/21LBDobOAd — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 14, 2021

Tailgating will also be allowed to return on July 3, the team announced.

The team’s six remaining home fixtures will also be sold to 100%, including a July 24 contest against Toronto FC. Home games against New York Red Bulls, New England, Nashville SC and Real Salt Lake will also be put on sale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Sept. 29 match against New York City FC will be played at an alternate site due to a scheduling conflict with the Bears, the team announced.

The Fire are the latest Chicago sports team to announce a return to 100% capacity at games. The Cubs began allowing 100% capacity at Wrigley Field over the weekend, and the White Sox will follow suit on June 25.

The Chicago Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, are aiming to allow 100% capacity at their games, but no official determination has been made at this time.