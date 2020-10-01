Chicago Baseball

White Sox vs Athletics

White Sox SS Tim Anderson History Makes History in Game 3 vs Oakland

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has established himself as one of the best pure hitters in baseball, and he further cemented that reputation by making baseball history on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics.

Anderson, playing in just his third postseason game, collected three more hits in the team's game against the A's in the Wild Card Series. He had three hits in each of the first two hits of the series, putting himself in rarefied air in the history of baseball.

According to Major League Baseball, Anderson is now the first player in the history of the game to collect three or more hits in each of his first three career postseason games.

Anderson is also just the second player in MLB history to collect three or more hits in three straight playoff games, joining St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock, who accomplished the feat in the 1968 World Series.

Anderson won the American League batting title last season, and was in the thick of the race for the title again this season, but he fell just short as DJ LeMahieu captured the award for the New York Yankees.

