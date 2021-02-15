White Sox Spring Training Broadcast Schedule Released

The Chicago White Sox are going into the 2021 season as a potential World Series contender thanks to their young core and their offseason full of strong moves, and the team will have a total of 15 spring training games either televised or streamed on their website.

According to a press release from the club, the White Sox will have six games televised on NBC Sports Chicago this spring, starting with their Cactus League opener on Feb. 28 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Nine additional games, including a March 15 game against the Chicago Cubs, will be streamed on whitesox.com, the team’s Facebook page and the team’s YouTube channel.

Of those games, a total of 10 will be broadcast on ESPN 1000, the team's new flagship radio station.

Here is the team’s broadcast schedule (televised games are in bold font, while games on radio are marked with an asterisk):

Feb. 28: vs. Milwaukee 2:05 p.m. NBCSCH*

March 2: vs. Texas 2:05 p.m. NBCSCH*

March 5: vs. Seattle 2:05 p.m. whitesox.com

March 7: vs. Colorado 2:05 p.m. whitesox.com*

March 8: at Los Angeles Dodgers 2:05 p.m. whitesox.com*

March 9: vs. San Diego 2:05 p.m. whitesox.com

March 13: vs. Los Angeles Angels 2:05 p.m. NBCSCH

March 15: vs. Chicago Cubs 3:05 p.m. whitesox.com*

March 17: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 3:05 p.m. NBCSCH*

March 18: vs. Kansas City 3:05 p.m. whitesox.com*

March 20: vs. Cleveland 3:05 p.m. whitesox.com

March 22: vs. San Francisco 3:05 p.m. whitesox.com

March 24: vs. Oakland 3:05 p.m. NBCSCH*

March 25: vs. Cincinnati 3:05 p.m. whitesox.com*

March 28: vs. Arizona 3:05 p.m. NBCSCH*

The White Sox will open the 2021 season with a seven-game road trip on the west coast, with their first game scheduled for April 1 against the Angels. After four games, they will head to Seattle for a three-game set against the Mariners.

The White Sox home opener is set for April 8, when they will welcome the Kansas City Royals to Guaranteed Rate Field.