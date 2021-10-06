White Sox Slugger José Abreu Battling ‘Flu-Like' Illness; Status for Game 1 of ALDS Uncertain

Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu did not travel with the team to Houston ahead of the American League Division Series against the Astros, but is heading to Texas on Wednesday after dealing with flu-like illness, the team says.

According to the White Sox, Abreu has been battling an illness for several days, but his condition is improving, and he will travel to Houston with the hopes of potentially playing in Game 1 of the series.

His availability for that game is not yet known, the team announced.

“He is feeling better and his symptoms are improving,” the team said in a statement.

The White Sox say that Abreu’s illness is not COVID-related, and the slugger has had multiple negative test results for the virus.

The White Sox are holding a workout Wednesday at Minute Maid Park before Thursday’s game. That contest will start at 3:07 p.m., and will air on FS1.