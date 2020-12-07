Chicago Baseball

White Sox Reportedly Land Lance Lynn in Trade With Rangers

By James Neveau

Wearing the team's powder blue alternate jersey, Texas Rangers pitcher Lance Lynn delivers a pitch in a game against the Oakland Athletics

The Chicago White Sox came into the offseason looking to bolster their starting rotation, and they took a step in that direction late Monday, reportedly acquiring hurler Lance Lynn from the Texas Rangers.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news as baseball’s annual Winter Meetings get underway:

According to Passan, right-handed pitcher Dane Dunning was sent to Texas as part of the trade.

Lynn, who has one-year remaining on a three-year, $30 million contract he signed prior to the 2019 season, posted a 6-3 record with a 3.32 ERA with the Rangers last season. He struck out 89 batters in 84 innings, and finished in sixth place in the American League Cy Young Award race.

In 260 career appearances, Lynn has a 104-71 record and a 3.57 ERA in stints with the Cardinals, Rangers, Twins and Yankees.

Lynn will slot into a White Sox rotation that boasted strong performances from Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel, but saw several other hurlers struggle at times during the shortened season. Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and Reynaldo Lopez will battle for a spot in the rotation after the departure of Carlos Rodon, who was non-tendered by the team earlier this offseason.

Dunning started seven games for the White Sox last season, posting a 2-0 record and a 3.97 ERA. He struck out 35 batters and walked 13 in 34 innings of work for the South Siders.

