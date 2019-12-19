White Sox Reportedly Ink Gio González to Contract

Veteran pitcher Gio González was drafted by the Chicago White Sox way back in 2004, but now it looks like he’ll finally don the team’s black-and-white jerseys for the first time.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, González has agreed to a contract with the White Sox on Thursday. Baseball writer Robert Murray was the first reporter to say the two sides were close to a deal early Thursday afternoon, and Heyman later confirmed that González had agreed to a deal on the South Side.

Gio now has agreement on deal with White Sox. Good work by @ByRobertMurray https://t.co/JYLxnMpWkp — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 19, 2019

In 19 games with the Milwaukee Brewers last season, González posted a 3.50 ERA and a 3-2 record. He struck out 78 batters in 87 innings but struggled with his command at times.

González was the White Sox first round pick in the 2004 MLB Draft, as he was selected with the 38th pick out of Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida. The White Sox ultimately traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2005 swap that brought Jim Thome to the South Side.

González is the second pitcher to ink a contract with the White Sox in recent days, as the team also brought back Ross Detwiler on a minor league contract. The veteran left appeared in 18 games for the White Sox last season, including 12 starts, and had a 3-5 record and a 6.59 ERA.