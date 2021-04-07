White Sox Put Tim Anderson on Injured List With Hamstring Strain

Sox put TA on injured list with left hamstring strain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox will be without their star shortstop a while longer.

The team placed Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Wednesday, eliminating the hoped-for possibility that he'd be able to play in Thursday's home opener on the South Side.

Anderson was already slated to miss the entirety of this week's three-game series against the Seattle Mariners after injuring his hamstring in Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Now, he's sure to miss the entirety of the three-game series against the Kansas City Royals to start the first homestand of the 2021 season.

The placement is retroactive to Monday, so the earliest he could return would be at the very end of next week's four-game set with the Cleveland Indians. Manager Tony La Russa expressed confidence that Anderson will be good to go by next Thursday, when he's first eligible to come off the IL.

Anderson pulled up in visible discomfort while running to first base in the first inning Sunday night. He was instantly removed following that game-opening ground out, replaced by Leury García at shortstop. The team described his injury as hamstring tightness that night.

La Russa said Monday that he planned to keep Anderson out of the three games in Seattle but was holding out hope that Anderson could be ready for Thursday's game. That obviously won't happen now.

The White Sox turned to García in Anderson's absence Monday and Tuesday night. The team called Danny Mendick up from its alternate training site in Schaumburg on Wednesday. Mendick was a Gold Glove finalist at second base last season. His arrival allows García, the White Sox super utility man, to be used as part of the mix of players in left field.

Mendick was the starting shortstop in Wednesday's series finale in Seattle.

The White Sox are already without left fielder Eloy Jiménez for the next several months as he recovers from surgery to repair a ruptured pectoral tendon. Anderson hitting the IL takes two Silver Sluggers out of the lineup.

