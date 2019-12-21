Chicago Baseball
White Sox, LHP Keuchel Agree to $55M, 3-Year Deal: AP Source

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 07: Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium on October 07, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox and left-hander Dallas Keuchel have agreed to a $55 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The 31-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent. He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL East champions.

Keuchel joins catcher Yasmani Grandal as a big-money addition to the White Sox this offseason.

Grandal signed a $73 million, four-year deal with Chicago last month.

