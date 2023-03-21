White Sox' Lance Lynn Shares Update on Liam Hendriks' Cancer Treatment

Lance Lynn shares update on Liam Hendriks' cancer treatment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lance Lynn provided an update on Liam Hendriks’ health on Monday, during an interview with A.J. Pierzynski’s “Foul Territory” podcast. According to Lynn, Hendriks said his treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is going “way better” than expected so far.

“You know Liam, he’s like, ‘Once I’m good to go, I'll be back in games the next day,’” said Lynn on the podcast. “And I was like, ‘Liam, calm down. Give yourself a break. Get yourself right. We’ll need you when you’re ready.”

Hendriks has been spotted several times at White Sox camp throwing, and Lynn said he looks “strong.” Lynn also shared that he believed Hendriks has one more test at the end of March or the beginning of April, and that test will tell the team a lot about when Hendriks can play baseball again.

“We hope to get him back by June if everything is perfect,” Lynn said. “In his mind he’ll be back in May. I was like, ‘Well, we’ll see.’... He goes, ‘Oh, I’ll be ready as soon as they give me the go.’”

Hendriks announced he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January.

“Hearing the word ‘cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year,” Hendriks said in a statement when he made the announcement. “However, I am resolved to embrace this fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.

“My treatment begins tomorrow, and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible.”

At the time, the White Sox also released a statement supporting Hendriks and said they were “optimistic” that Hendriks could pitch “as soon as viable.” The team also said a more formal timeline of when he could return wouldn’t come until Opening Day. Lynn’s update is the first we’ve heard of any potential timeline for Hendriks to return.

“When you see a guy like that going through it and he’s got good spirits and he looks strong,” Lynn said. “So that’s a good sight to see when he comes in the clubhouse.”

