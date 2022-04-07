Thousands Return to Wrigley Field, Brave the Cold for Opening Day

The Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field opened its doors for the start of a new season, with thousands of Cubs fans braving the elements to root on the home team.

“We are here, we are excited. We are so excited we don’t feel cold,” said one Cubs fan who attended with her two children.

Some live in the neighborhood and make it a habit to come every year, while others traveled hundreds of miles to catch the first pitch.

NBC-5 caught up with the Sanders family from Kentucky, who had been planning this trip for years and finally decided to make the trek.

Other fans have not missed an Opening Day game in decades and don't plan on doing so anytime soon.

“I have my kids, I have my nephews and nieces. We are a fifth-generation Cub family there is nothing better than and opening day," one fan said.

He says he even was able to catch Opening Day during the 2020 season, finding a rooftop to watch the game when no fans were allowed.

For some fans, Opening Day has become a family tradition. Anna Kawka has been coming to Cubs games since she was a baby with her father Dan. She came out to Wrigley Field in his honor, and says that while her father may not be here anymore, his spirit is and it lives on inside his daughter.

“I feel like this sensation in my heart. I just know he’s here. He took me to my first game when I was an infant, so I’ve been coming here since before I could remember it’s a special place to be,” she said.

The Cubs will continue their series against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, with a total of four games between the two teams at Wrigley.