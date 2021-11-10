Scott Boras: Ex-Cubs Starter Jake Arrieta Plans to Pitch in 2022

Boras: Arrieta plans to pitch in 2022 after awful '21 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a failed reunion with the Cubs this past season, Jake Arrieta plans to pitch in 2022, his agent Scott Boras said Wednesday at the GM Meetings.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Arrieta returned to the North Side last winter looking for a bounce-back 2021 season after three injury-riddled years in Philadelphia.

The 2016 champ and former Cy Young Award winner had the worst season of his career, posting a 7.39 ERA in 24 starts between the Cubs and Padres, including a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts with the Cubs.

Boras attributed Arrieta's struggles to a series of physical problems that caused him to be unable to repeat his mechanics.

"He’s getting healthy and getting back to more of his norm," Boras said. "Obviously at the end of the season he was struggling a little bit with some physical issues that impacted his command."

According to research done by the Chicago Tribune's Meghan Montemurro, Arrieta's 2021 ERA is tied for the fourth-worst all-time in a season, minimum 20 starts.

It got so bad with the Cubs that he allowed a combined 10 earned runs across consecutive starts before the All-Star break, pitching 1 2/3 innings in each outing.

He allowed eight runs and 11 hits in four innings in his final start with the Cubs. They released him after that game, within an hour of Arrieta telling a reporter to take their mask off on a postgame press conference.

He signed with the Padres and made four starts before going on the IL with a hamstring strain. San Diego designated him for assignment in September.

Contributing: Gordon Wittenmyer

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.