Opening Day 2021: Introducing the New Faces You'll See on the Cubs' Roster This Season

The Chicago Cubs underwent some dramatic changes in the offseason, saying goodbye to several long-time veterans and welcoming in a new crop of players to help try to restructure a team that was bounced early from the playoffs in 2020.

Gone are long-time pitchers like Jon Lester and Yu Darvish, along with several members of the 2016 World Series winning squad, including Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr.

In their place are a group of players aiming to take the Cubs to big success in 2021, and to help you out, we have compiled a list of the new Cubs you’ll see on the field as the season gets underway.

Pitcher Jake Arrieta

After three seasons with the Phillies, Arrieta returns to the North Side for his second go-round with the Cubs. In nine starts last season, Arrieta posted a 4-4 record with a 5.08 ERA, and he’ll be looking to bounce back with the Cubs this season.

Pitcher Zach Davies

Acquired in the trade that sent Yu Darvish to the Padres, Davies had a strong spring for the Cubs, posting a 4-0 record and a 1.08 ERA in five Cactus League appearances. He was 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA last season, and he’ll hope to solidify a rotation that is loaded with question marks.

Infielder Matt Duffy

One of two new players brought in to solidify the Cubs’ depth in the infield, Duffy will likely fill in at third and first base this season. Duffy last played for the Rays in 2019, with a home run, 12 RBI’s and a .252 batting average in 169 plate appearances.

Outfielder Jake Marisnick

The Cubs had a massive overhaul of their outfield this offseason, and Marisnick will be a fourth-outfielder option for the team. He only appeared in 16 games last season, but the previous three seasons he had hit double-digit home runs for the Houston Astros.

Outfielder Joc Pederson

Arguably the biggest addition of the offseason, Pederson will aim to be the team’s everyday left fielder, and played that way in spring training as he mashed eight home runs and drove in 19 RBI’s.

Infielder Eric Sogard

While David Bote will be the Opening Day second baseman for the Cubs, expect to see plenty of Sogard in that spot as Nico Hoerner continues working out with the alternate site squad in South Bend. Sogard hit a home run and drove in 10 RBI’s last season with the Brewers, and he’ll hope to fill in as a back-up at both middle infield spots this season.

Pitcher Trevor Williams

The third of the Cubs’ new starting pitchers this season, Williams is hoping to bounce back after two rough seasons with the Pirates. Williams had a 6.18 ERA and a 2-8 record last season, starting 11 games for the Bucs.

Catcher Tony Wolters

The Cubs were in need of a back-up catcher after Austin Romine suffered an injury during spring training, and they signed Wolters to help fill the void. In 100 at-bats last season, he drove in eight RBI’s and batted .230 with the Rockies.

Pitcher Brandon Workman

Workman had 21 total appearances last season with the Red Sox and Phillies, posting a 5.95 ERA in those outings. His 1-4 record may not dazzle anyone, but he did have a 10-1 record with the 2019 Red Sox, posting a sparkling 1.88 ERA in his last full season of work.