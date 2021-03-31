Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris Makes First Official Trip to Chicago Next Week

By Becca Wood

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Chicago next week in her first official trip since she was sworn into office.

Harris will arrive in the city on Tuesday, primarily focusing on COVID-19 vaccine equity, according to a statement from her office.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot welcomed the vice president to Chicago Wednesday in a tweet, sharing their common goal of vaccine equity.

"I'm excited to welcome @VP Kamala Harris to Chicago. Our team prioritized equity in the rollout of our COVID vaccines. I'm looking forward to sharing details with her," Lightfoot said in a tweet.

The mayor has previously noted the city's efforts with equal distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, with aims to provide vaccinations to areas "most impacted by the outbreak and those with low rates of vaccination."

On Thursday, Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will begin their trip, first heading to Los Angeles, where they will stay through Easter Sunday. To start the week, the two will travel to Oakland, California before heading to Chicago.

