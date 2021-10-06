MLB Playoffs: 5 Fascinating Facts About the 2021 Chicago White Sox

It’s been a remarkable season for the Chicago White Sox, as the team persevered through injuries and lived up to high expectations in capturing their first Central Division crown in 13 seasons.

Now, the White Sox are preparing to take on the Houston Astros in the Divisional Series, and we’re helping you get ready with some facts and milestones about the 2021 White Sox.

History 120 Years in the Making

The White Sox have been around since 1901, but had never made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons until this year. This will mark the 12th time that the White Sox have competed in the postseason, and they’ll be hoping to get back to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2005.

Speaking of 2005….

The Astros and White Sox previously met in the World Series, but this is not the first time that two teams have reunited in the playoffs after one of them switched leagues.

In 2011, the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals duked it out in the National League Championship Series. The teams had previously met in the 1983 World Series when the Brewers were in the American League.

Liam Hendriks Makes Immediate Impact in Team’s Record Books

Liam Hendriks led the National League with 38 saves this season. He is the first White Sox pitcher to lead the AL in saves since Bobby Thigpen accomplished the feat in 1990.

While Bobby Jenks was certainly a big part of the 2005 team that won the World Series, he only picked up six regular season saves. He did nail down four saves in the postseason, however.

José Abreu’s Dominant Run Puts Him in Elite Company

Jose Abreu has driven in 100 or more RBI’s six times in his MLB career, including the 117 RBI’s he put up this season.

According to Baseball Reference, he is just the third White Sox player to knock in 100 or more runs in a season on at least six occasions, joining Frank Thomas and Paul Konerko, both of whom were on the World Series-winning 2005 squad.

Tim Anderson Joins Luke Appling in an Exclusive Club

Tim Anderson posted a .309 batting average this season, marking the third consecutive season he has hit at least that mark.

According to Baseball Reference, Anderson is just the second shortstop in White Sox history to hit .309 or better in three seasons, joining Baseball Hall of Famer Luke Appling in that category.

In all, 17 White Sox players have posted a .309 or better batting average three times. Anderson is the first to join that group since 2003, when Magglio Ordóñez achieved the feat.