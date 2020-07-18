MLB Gives Fans Sneak Peek at ‘Field of Dreams' Diamond in Iowa

We’re less than a month away from the “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals in Iowa, and Major League Baseball teased fans Saturday with a beautiful image of the stadium where the game will take place.

The contest, which will take place in a newly constructed stadium near the actual Field of Dreams where the iconic movie was filmed, is still scheduled to be played in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, and here’s what players will be able to look forward to when they head to Iowa on Aug. 13:

The Field of Dreams is looking like heaven. 😍 pic.twitter.com/yhGEXCJkpv — MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2020

Several key elements are already present for the game, including the corn beyond the left and right field fences, as well as the lights to help illuminate the field in case “Shoeless Joe” Jackson decides to show up unannounced.

The game was originally set for the White Sox and Yankees, but due to scheduling changes caused by the pandemic, the Cardinals were slotted into the contest to take on the Sox instead.

After the “Field of Dreams” game, the White Sox and Cardinals will travel back to Chicago for two more games on Aug. 15 and 16.