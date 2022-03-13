Chicago Baseball

Jesse Chavez

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign RHP Jesse Chavez to Minor-League Deal

By Gordon Wittenmyer

Cubs bring back veteran reliever Chavez on minors deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs are bringing back popular right-hander Jesse Chavez this season to help provide veteran leadership for a young bullpen.

Chavez, 38, delivered a 1.15 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 32 games for the playoff-bound Cubs in 2018 after a deadline trade from the Rangers.

He returned to Rangers as a free agent the following season. And last year, after spending the first half of the season for the Braves at Triple-A, he spent the rest of the season on the World Series champs’ roster — with a 2.14 ERA and a 9.6/9 strikeout rate in 30 games (best since his Cubs stint).

He didn’t allow a run in seven postseason appearances, including two in the World Series — his only playoff appearances since a scoreless inning during the Cubs’ wild-card loss to the Rockies in 2018.

He rejoins the Cubs on a minor-league deal with an invitation to big-league camp, having arrived Sunday morning.

