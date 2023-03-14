Mike Trout on White Sox' Tim Anderson: ‘He's a Star'

Mike Trout on Tim Anderson: 'He's a star' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson is shining the light on himself at the World Baseball Classic (WBC), posting two stellar outings against Mexico on Sunday and Canada on Monday night.

And his teammates and coaches are noticing.

“He’s a star,” Mike Trout said to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “There’s no other way to put it.”

Anderson has been in the shadows for a while since he tore a sagittal band in his left middle finger last August, and remained out of the White Sox' lineup since then. What's more, the White Sox underperformed last season, decreasing the insurmountable attention the White Sox and Anderson both received in 2021.

With Anderson healthy again, however, he's re-sparked the same fiery, energetic, gritty energy White Sox fans know all too well. And it's rubbing off positively on Team USA and his coaches, too.

“I do think when you play in the WBC, it’s a feeling-out process at first,” DeRosa said to Rosenthal. “He kind of wanted to let some people know how good he was in that dugout, in that clubhouse, the coaching staff, down the line. He has really caught the eyes of a lot of people on this team.”

Along with his leadership and energy in the clubhouse, Anderson's bat has done the talking for Team USA.

Through two games in the WBC, Anderson is slashing .571/.625/1.000 from the plate with four hits from seven plate attempts. He has a triple, a double, two runs and 4 RBIs from the plate. He's resurfacing the bat speed and quickness White Sox fans are all too familiar with.

And he's not slowing down, either.

“I’m always out to prove something,” Anderson said. “Just to be among some of the greats, I just get a chance for the world to see what kind of athlete I am. And also the guys get to know what kind of person I am, the human being.”

