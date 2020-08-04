Kris Bryant Delivers After Promising His Baby Son a Home Run in Monday's Game

Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant has had to deal with a lot of challenges in the early stages of the season, but he used some adorable inspiration to launch his first home run of the season Monday.

Bryant, who came into the game with no home runs and just two RBI’s for the Cubs in nine games, told announcers Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies that he had promised his newborn son Kyler that he would hit a home run in Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, and dad delivered in the eighth inning of the contest.

The video was posted by Marquee Sports Network:

“Before I left, and obviously he doesn’t understand anything that I say, I told him I was going to hit him a home run. That’s the first time I’ve ever done that to anybody in my life, so maybe I should keep doing that,” a smiling Bryant said after the game.

2020 has been a year full of ups and downs for Bryant, as he lost his service time grievance against the Cubs, welcomed his first son with his wife Jessica, and now has dealt with back and stomach issues during the early stages of the shortened baseball season.

The slugger will undoubtedly hope that Monday’s home run will help boost his confidence, and he’ll take that momentum into Tuesday’s game against the Royals at Wrigley Field.