Joe Maddon Takes Out Full-Page Ad to Thank Cubs Fans

Former Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon is now getting set for his first season at the helm of the Los Angeles Angels, but the skipper took out a full-page ad in Sunday’s Chicago Tribune to thank Cubs fans for their support during his five-year run in the Windy City.

Maddon, who led the Cubs to the 2016 World Series championship and four straight playoff appearances during his tenure, thanked fans for their passion and their love of the team with the elaborate ad:

Joe and Jaye Maddon thank Chicago fans in full page ad in Chicago Tribune today. Cheers to @MaddHalos . #Cubs pic.twitter.com/X578uttro7 — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) December 22, 2019

“Thank you for the past five years, for your passion, for your open hearts and minds, for forging everlasting relationships and for sharing your beautiful city with Jaye and me,” the ad read.

The ad included several of Maddon’s signature slogans, including “Do Simple Better” and “never permitting the pressure to exceed the pleasure.”

Maddon was allowed to leave the Cubs after his contract expired following the 2019 season. A short time later, he agreed to a new contract to manage the Angels, where he spent the better part of three decades as a coach and instructor.