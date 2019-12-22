Joe Maddon Takes Out Full-Page Ad to Thank Cubs Fans

Chicago Baseball
Maddon left the Cubs after five seasons and is now managing the Los Angeles Angels

ANAHEIM, CA – OCTOBER 24: Joe Madden speaks to the media as he was introduced today as the new manager of the Los Angeles Angels during a press conference at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on October 24, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon is now getting set for his first season at the helm of the Los Angeles Angels, but the skipper took out a full-page ad in Sunday’s Chicago Tribune to thank Cubs fans for their support during his five-year run in the Windy City.

Maddon, who led the Cubs to the 2016 World Series championship and four straight playoff appearances during his tenure, thanked fans for their passion and their love of the team with the elaborate ad:

“Thank you for the past five years, for your passion, for your open hearts and minds, for forging everlasting relationships and for sharing your beautiful city with Jaye and me,” the ad read.

The ad included several of Maddon’s signature slogans, including “Do Simple Better” and “never permitting the pressure to exceed the pleasure.”

Maddon was allowed to leave the Cubs after his contract expired following the 2019 season. A short time later, he agreed to a new contract to manage the Angels, where he spent the better part of three decades as a coach and instructor.

