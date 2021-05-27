Javier Báez Goes Full ‘El Mago' With Incredible Baserunning Play vs. Pirates

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez has pulled off some incredible plays in his career, but on Thursday he accomplished something that will probably blow the minds of fans.

With Willson Contreras on second base in the third inning of the Cubs’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Báez hit a weak chopper to Pirates third baseman Erik Gonzalez. The third baseman scooped the ball up and made the throw to first, but the toss was slightly errant, pulling Will Craig off the back.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

That’s when Báez went full “El Mago.”

The shortstop began to run back down the first base line toward home plate, and instead of just turning around and tagging first to end the inning, Craig fell right into Báez’s sinister clutches, running him back toward the plate.

While that was going on, Contreras sprinted from third base to home, and slid in ahead of Craig’s throw to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead.

El Mago magic!



Have you ever seen anything like this?! pic.twitter.com/aHQs6eAxCG — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2021

Unsatisfied, Báez opted for even more chaos, sprinting toward first base and causing a wild throw from catcher Michael Perez. The Cubs’ shortstop ended up on second base, and the Cubs’ dugout erupted in cheers, with Anthony Rizzo and his teammates bending over from laughter at the conclusion of one of the wildest plays of the season.

Needless to say, there is a reason why Báez has earned his “El Mago” nickname, and he keeps showing fans why.