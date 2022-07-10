Is White Sox' Dylan Cease Biggest MLB All-Star Game Snub?

Is White Sox' Dylan Cease biggest All-Star snub? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Maybe the White Sox didn't deserve more than one All-Star after an inconsistent first half in which they struggled to get over .500.
But Dylan Cease might be the biggest snub for the upcoming Midsummer Classic.
MLB announced the pitchers and reserves for the July 19 exhibition at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, and Cease is among the most glaring omissions.
If he's not the biggest snub, that title might belong to his former teammate, Giants ace Carlos Rodón — though Rodón had some pointed comments about Cease's omission.
Cease, in 17 starts this season, holds a 2.45 ERA — eighth among all starting pitchers and fourth in the AL, as of Sunday evening. His 133 strikeouts rank third in baseball, behind All-Stars Shane McClanahan (Rays) and Corbin Burnes (Brewers).
Entering Sunday, Cease's 13 strikeouts per nine innings ranked first in the major leagues.
Chicago Baseball
There's still a chance Cease is named an All-Star as an injury replacement. But if he stays on his current fifth-day schedule, he'd be ineligible to pitch in the game.
Tim Anderson is only White Sox player selected to the All-Star team. He's the Sox' first starting All-Star shortstop since Luis Aparicio in 1970.