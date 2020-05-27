Chicago Baseball

In Adorable Video, Kris Bryant Re-lives Game 7 of the 2016 World Series With His Son

Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant has accomplished a lot in his baseball career, and he shared one of those memories with his newborn son this week.

Bryant, who won the National League Most Valuable Player award and helped the Cubs to a World Series title in 2016, got to relive Game 7 of that iconic series against the Cleveland Indians as ESPN re-aired the contest, and he made sure that his son Kyler got to see it:

(h/t to the @Cubs_Live Twitter account for grabbing the video)

Bryant’s wife Jessica captured the touching moment on her Instagram story Tuesday. In the clip shown, Anthony Rizzo drives Bryant in during the pivotal game, and it only seems natural that Bryant would want his son to see what his Uncle Anthony was able to do in the contest.

During that World Series, Bryant clubbed a pair of home runs and batted .269 for the Cubs. He also scored seven runs and coaxed five walks as the Cubs won their first world championship in 108 years by erasing a 3-1 series deficit.

