Eloy Jiménez, Reynaldo López Leave White Sox Game Vs. Twins With Injuries

The Chicago White Sox were dealt a pair of blows on the injury front Sunday, as outfielder Eloy Jiménez and starting pitcher Reynaldo López both left the team’s game against the Minnesota Twins due to injury.

According to a press update from the club, Jiménez left the game after suffering from light-headedness. He is being evaluated by the team’s training staff.

Meanwhile López, who started the game, was pulled in the first inning after dealing with tightness in his throwing shoulder. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow, the team said.

Jiménez had a scare early in the game when he ran into the outfield wall while chasing down a grand slam hit by Twins center fielder Jake Cave. He remained in the game after that collision, but was pulled in the second inning, as manager Rick Renteria replaced him with Nicky Delmonico. Adam Engel came into the game and moved to right field, allowing Delmonico to shift over to left field.

López threw 38 pitches in the game, but wasn’t able to get out of the first inning, as he surrendered three hits and four earned runs. He also walked two batters and didn’t record a strikeout.

Gio Gonzalez, signed by the White Sox in the offseason, came in to replace López, but things didn’t go much better for him, as he gave up six earned runs in 3.2 innings of work.