Cubs' Willson Contreras Day-To-Day With Hamstring Injury

Cubs get 'good news' on Contreras' hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs got good news regarding starting catcher Willson Contreras and his hamstring injury.

Contreras, who exited early Saturday with hamstring tightness, is day-to-day, the Cubs said Sunday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It's actually something that's not too concerning," manager David Ross said. "We'll give him a day or two off and see how he feels.

Contreras left Saturday's loss to Arizona in the third inning, signaling to the dugout in the middle of Seiya Suzuki's plate appearance. The Cubs said he exited with hamstring tightness but were awaiting word on the severity after the game.

Contreras, who's out of the starting lineup Sunday, missed extended time in 2017 and 2019 with right hamstring strains, hence the Cubs' precaution. He was getting treatment Sunday.

The Cubs called up catcher PJ Higgins from Triple-A Iowa Sunday as depth, and he's starting Sunday. They also have a dependable veteran in Yan Gomes who's more than capable of carrying a starter's workload.

"I think it was good news from what we expected," Ross said of Contreras.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.