Cubs Roster Moves: Kris Bryant Activated from IL, Albert Almora Optioned to South Bend

The Chicago Cubs made a flurry of moves Tuesday, activating infielder Kris Bryant and outfielder Steven Souza Jr. from the injured list and adding outfielder Cameron Maybin, infielder José Martínez and left-handed pitcher Josh Osich to their active roster.

The moves come a day after the MLB trade deadline. The Cubs made several acquisitions before that deadline, picking up Maybin, Martínez and Osich in trades. They also acquired Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained finger.

Bryant has been on the injured list since Aug. 22 with a left finger sprain he suffered while making a diving catch in a game against the Cleveland Indians. He is expected to start for the Cubs Tuesday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of a three-game set at PNC Park.

Souza has been on the injured list since Aug. 18 with a right hamstring strain. He is batting .190 so far on the season with the Cubs, with a home run and five RBI’s to his credit.

The Cubs acquired Maybin in a Monday trade with the Detroit Tigers, with infielder Zack Short heading to Motown in the swap. The Cubs traded a player-to-be-named later to the Boston Red Sox for Osich, and two players to be named or cash considerations to the Tampa Bay Rays for Martínez.

The Cubs had already made several moves to clear some roster spots, but they were forced to make three more moves on Tuesday to get everyone into the fold. The team optioned outfielder Albert Almora Jr. to the South Bend training site, and placed right-handed pitcher Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

Pitcher Casey Sadler was also designated for assignment, the team said.

The Cubs will be back in action on Tuesday against the Pirates, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. The game will air on Marquee Sports Network.