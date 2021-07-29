Cubs Reportedly Trade Anthony Rizzo to Yankees

One of the most beloved players in the history of the Chicago Cubs is likely on the move, as multiple reports have indicated that first baseman Anthony Rizzo is being traded to the New York Yankees.

According to YES Network’s Jack Curry, the Yankees are “moving closer” to acquiring Rizzo:

The Yankees are moving closer to acquiring Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs. #yankees — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) July 29, 2021

New York Post columnist Joel Sherman also reported that the Yankees are “on the brink” of bringing Rizzo into the fold for the stretch run:

The Yankees are on the brink of acquring Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs. @JackCurryYES 1st — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 29, 2021

The Yankees have already made a massive move this week, acquiring slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers. The Yankees are nine games behind the Boston Red Sox in the American League East, but are just three games back of the Oakland A’s for the second wild card spot in the American League.

Rizzo, acquired by the Cubs in 2012, has appeared in 1,308 games for the franchise in the last 10 seasons, with 242 home runs and 784 RBI’s to his credit. The three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner helped the Cubs to four consecutive playoff appearances, including in 2016 when the team won the World Series, with the ball from the final out coming to rest in Rizzo's glove.

The 31-year-old has struggled a bit this season, with 14 home runs and 40 RBI’s in 92 games, but several injuries have also slowed him down in the final season of his contract with the Cubs.

In exchange, the Cubs will reportedly get minor league pitcher Alexander Vizcaino and outfielder Kevin Alcantara.

Vizcaino, currently the ninth-ranked prospect in the Yankees’ system according to MLB Pipeline, has appeared in six games between the Yankees’ rookie league club and their high-A team at Hudson Valley, with seven strikeouts and 10 walks in six innings of work.

In 2019, he posted a 6-6 record with a 4.38 ERA, with 128 strikeouts and 38 walks at the Single-A level.

The 19-year-old Alcantara is playing with the Yankees’ rookie league team this season, with a home run and three RBI’s in 29 plate appearances, along with a .360 batting average in those contests.