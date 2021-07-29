Cubs Pay Tribute to Rizzo's Legacy With Touching Video After Trade to Yankees

Hours after he left Wrigley Field for the final time as a member of the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was honored by his former team for the massive impact that he had on the club, both on and off the field.

Rizzo, who won the 2016 World Series with the Cubs and was a fixture at first base for nearly a decade on the North Side, was traded to the Yankees on Thursday for a pair of prospects, and as he heads to the Big Apple, the team is paying tribute to him as both a baseball player and a philanthropist.

To @ARizzo44, the heart and soul of the greatest Cubs team of all time.



For all you’ve done on the field and for all you do off it.



Thank you. #TeamRizzo pic.twitter.com/1OQPagPHSo — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2021

"To Anthony Rizzo, the heart and soul of the greatest Cubs team of all time. For all you've done on the field and for all you do off of it. Thank you," the Cubs tweeted.

Rizzo's time with the team was profiled in the video, including his early years with the team and his ascent to the top levels of baseball, including three All-Star Game appearances, four Gold Gloves and a 2016 World Series championship.

Rizzo's work with the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation was also highlighted, as the foundation donated millions to charitable organizations aimed at helping children as they battle cancer.

Rizzo will be a free agent at the end of the season, the first time he's been able to test free agency in his MLB career. The slugging first baseman will now join a Yankees team that is loading up on left-handed bats ahead of the trade deadline, as the team also acquired Joey Gallo earlier this week.

What remains unclear is what else the Cubs have planned before the trade deadline. Third baseman Kris Bryant and closer Craig Kimbrel would figure to be traded, but other players, including Javy Baez and others, could also be on the block.

The MLB trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. Friday.