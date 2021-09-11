Cubs' Jason Heyward Exits After Collision With Brandon Crawford

Heyward exits after scary collision during slide originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jason Heyward exited Saturday's Giants-Cubs game after a scary collision while running the bases.

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford's knee struck Heyward's head as the Cubs outfielder slid into third base in the fourth inning.

Heyward reached on a single and was advancing to third on a David Bote groundball into the shortstop hole. Crawford sprinted over to cover a vacated third base and caught a return throw from first baseman Brandon Belt.

Crawford collided with Heyward as he attempted to tag and hurdle him.

Heyward remained on the ground for several minutes while being tended to by the Cubs training staff. He was assisted off the field by the training staff.

Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson pinch ran for Heyward. Ian Happ took over in right field, moving from left, and Nick Martini remained in the game to play left after pinch hitting in the fourth.

