Cubs' Ian Happ Out of Lineup Vs. Brewers After Being Hit by Pitch Saturday

Ian Happ (left knee) is not in the Cubs' starting lineup for Sunday's series finale vs. the Brewers.

Happ exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after getting hit by a pitch on his left kneecap. X-rays came back negative but the Cubs are exercising caution.

"He's doing all right," said manager David Ross, who chose not to push the issue. "I think it just made a lot of sense. A little soreness, probably, in the knee."

Happ said he "feels good" and told Ross he's available to play Sunday. But with a day off Monday, the Cubs can give him extra time to rest the knee before Tuesday's series opener in Pittsburgh.

Said Ross: "I think just as I'm making out the lineup and stuff [Saturday] night, assuming there's some soreness, assuming that two days off wouldn't hurt anybody right now, when none of these guys have been on their feet for nine innings before the start of the season, it just makes a lot of sense."

Happ had a good first two games offensively, going 5-for-7 with a pair of doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Sunday's Cubs starting lineup behind starter Marcus Stroman:

LF Rafael Ortega

2B Nick Madrigal

3B Jonathan Villar

1B Alfonso Rivas

RF Seiya Suzuki

DH Clint Frazier

CF Jason Heyward

C Yan Gomes

SS Nico Hoerner

