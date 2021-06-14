Chicago Baseball

cubs beer cup snake

Cubs Fans' Epic Beer Cup Snake Cost Almost $30,000

Cubs fans' beer cup snake reached from the top of the upper section of center field beneath the scoreboard to the top of the lower centerfield section.

By Michael Allardyce

Cubs fans' epic beer cup snake was insanely expensive originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Wrigley Field was fully open and the Chicago Cubs had sellout crowds in the first weekend of a re-opened city.

Chicago Baseball

Chicago Cubs 17 hours ago

Cubs, Javy Báez Snack on Ginormous Bag of Popcorn Vs. Cardinals

Chicago Cubs Jun 13

Cubs' Tom Ricketts Reveals Why ‘Wrigleyville' on City Connect Jersey

And that means the bleachers are back rocking, and with the team playing a primetime Sunday Night Baseball match up, the fans put together one remarkable cup snake.

The snake reached from the top of the upper section of center field beneath the scoreboard to the top of the lower centerfield section.

And how much beer had to be consumed to make that? Well some people did the math and the answer is about $30,000.

And before you start with the Cubs can afford to extend the core four players, that roughly comes out to about $5,000 in profit according to one of our math experts.

It wasn't long ago that the Cubs security team at Wrigley Field were waging war on cup snakes in the bleachers, confiscating them as soon as they got started.

Has Wrigley Field changed their policy on cups snakes? Did COVID-19 safety guidelines keep security from enforcing policies they would have otherwise?

Either way, it seems harmless and fun for the fans in the bleachers, though perhaps a bit sticky.

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

cubs beer cup snakeWrigley Fieldchicago cubs fanscubs cup snake
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us