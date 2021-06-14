Cubs fans' epic beer cup snake was insanely expensive originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Wrigley Field was fully open and the Chicago Cubs had sellout crowds in the first weekend of a re-opened city.
Chicago Baseball
And that means the bleachers are back rocking, and with the team playing a primetime Sunday Night Baseball match up, the fans put together one remarkable cup snake.
The snake reached from the top of the upper section of center field beneath the scoreboard to the top of the lower centerfield section.
And how much beer had to be consumed to make that? Well some people did the math and the answer is about $30,000.
And before you start with the Cubs can afford to extend the core four players, that roughly comes out to about $5,000 in profit according to one of our math experts.
It wasn't long ago that the Cubs security team at Wrigley Field were waging war on cup snakes in the bleachers, confiscating them as soon as they got started.
Has Wrigley Field changed their policy on cups snakes? Did COVID-19 safety guidelines keep security from enforcing policies they would have otherwise?
Either way, it seems harmless and fun for the fans in the bleachers, though perhaps a bit sticky.