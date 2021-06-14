Cubs fans' epic beer cup snake was insanely expensive originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wrigley Field was fully open and the Chicago Cubs had sellout crowds in the first weekend of a re-opened city.

And that means the bleachers are back rocking, and with the team playing a primetime Sunday Night Baseball match up, the fans put together one remarkable cup snake.

The Cubs are playing great lately and their fans are celebrating with an awesome cup snake pic.twitter.com/ZGuMJv3BMZ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 14, 2021

The snake reached from the top of the upper section of center field beneath the scoreboard to the top of the lower centerfield section.

And how much beer had to be consumed to make that? Well some people did the math and the answer is about $30,000.

Epic beer snake at the Cubs game yesterday.



Quick math (h/t @jkmumford)



A ~100 ft snake at 2 cups an inch = 2,400 beers.



2,400 beers

x $12 each

———

$28,800 snakepic.twitter.com/pzJvRJAG0q — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 14, 2021

That cup snake is like 100 feet. So let’s say 2 cups an inch. 2400 beers. At 12 bucks per, that’s a $30k snake!! #cubs — Jim Mumford (@jkmumford) June 14, 2021

And before you start with the Cubs can afford to extend the core four players, that roughly comes out to about $5,000 in profit according to one of our math experts.

It wasn't long ago that the Cubs security team at Wrigley Field were waging war on cup snakes in the bleachers, confiscating them as soon as they got started.

Has Wrigley Field changed their policy on cups snakes? Did COVID-19 safety guidelines keep security from enforcing policies they would have otherwise?

Either way, it seems harmless and fun for the fans in the bleachers, though perhaps a bit sticky.

