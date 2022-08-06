Cubs' Drew Smyly, ‘Very Happy' to Remain With Team, Beats Marlins

Smyly, 'very happy' to remain Cub, picks up 1st Wrigley win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Drew Smyly said he figured there was at least a chance he could be moved before the trade deadline this year.

“I thought it was maybe 50-50," the Cubs lefty said Saturday.

Smyly didn’t frequent the rumor mill as much as some of his Cubs teammates the last month. But as a guy capable of starting or relieving who won the World Series last fall, it’s obvious he could have helped a contending team this season.

A trade never came to pass, however, and Smyly will remain with the Cubs the rest of the season.

And he's happy to still be here.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Smyly said of the deadline. “I'm very happy just to be here and stay here to help the younger guys and be around to watch our guys grow and gain experience at the major-league level.

“We have a young team, but like I've said all along, it's such a fun group of guys to show up and play with every day.”

Smyly made his first start since the deadline on Saturday and held the Marlins scoreless across 6 2/3 innings and 106 pitches — both season-highs.

He allowed five hits (four singles) and a walk with four strikeouts.

One of those young guys Smyly alluded to — Christopher Morel — started a Cubs rally with a leadoff single in the fifth. He came around to score. Another, Nico Hoerner, went 3-for-4.

“Everybody's hungry and everybody just wants to get better — win or lose,” Smyly said of the Cubs. “You always want to come out and win; it makes things more fun.

“But it's still exciting to show up every day and play here at Wrigley Field, with these fans.”

Smyly said in the weeks before the deadline he’s happy in Chicago but also recognized a trade would likely offer him the chance to pitch in a pennant race.

He and his wife had their third child three weeks ago, though, and Smyly said it would have been “chaos” if he were traded.

Remaining with the Cubs finally allowed him to pick up his first home win with the team, in front of the 36,787 fans in attendance Saturday.

It came almost five years after he initially signed with the Cubs; Smyly spent the 2018 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“It’s awesome to get a win here. Playing here is so fun, being the home player,” Smyly said. “Walking out on this field every home game, it really is like no other. It’s such an extremely fun atmosphere.

“Obviously we’re not having the best season and pretty behind in the standings, but you go out there every game and every fan is rooting for you, cheering you on, packed house, and the energy is just better than anywhere.

“I was super happy today to be able to get that first win at Wrigley and come out on top.”

