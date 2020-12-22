Cubs Claim OF Phillip Ervin Off Waivers From Mariners

The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move Tuesday, claiming outfielder Phillip Ervin off of the waiver wire from the Seattle Mariners.

Ervin drove in four runs and batted .149 in 74 at-bats with the Mariners and the Cincinnati Reds last season. In 237 career games, Ervin has 17 home runs and 68 RBI’s, with a career .247 batting average and a .322 on-base percentage.

Ervin was a first round draft pick of the Reds in the 2013 MLB Draft. During the 2019 season, he led the Reds with seven triples and batted .271, but struggled during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, going from the Reds to the Mariners when Seattle claimed him on waivers.

The Mariners recently designated Ervin for assignment, allowing the Cubs to claim him on the waiver wire.

As things stand, the Cubs now have 37 players on their 40-man roster.