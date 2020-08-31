Cubs Catching Coach Mike Borzello Suspended After Benches-Clearing Incident vs. Reds

Chicago Cubs catching coach Mike Borzello was one of three individuals suspended for their roles in a bench-clearing shouting match that occurred between the Cubs and Cincinnati Reds during Saturday’s doubleheader at the Great American Ballpark.

According to a press release, Borzello received a one-game suspension and a fine for his role in the altercation. Officials say he was disciplined for arguing, using inappropriate language and failing to leave the dugout in a timely manner after he was ejected from the game.

Reds manager David Bell was also suspended for one game for his role in the incident, as was Reds outfielder Jesse Winker. Reds first baseman Joey Votto was fined for leaving the bench and for inciting the argument, the league said.

Borzello will serve his suspension Tuesday when the Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Winker has the option to appeal his suspension, while Bell will be required to serve his in Cincinnati’s next game.

The altercation occurred during Saturday’s doubleheader between the two teams in Cincinnati. Early in the second game, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and the Cubs’ dugout were angered after a pitch from a Reds pitcher soared over his head in the top of the fourth inning.

Manager David Ross was ejected from the game after that incident, but the simmering anger was just getting started. In the bottom of the frame, Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay threw a pitch high against Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama, and some players from the Reds bench began screaming at the Cubs.

Both benches and bullpens emptied, and Winker, Bell and Votto were all ejected from the game, as was Borzello.