Chicago Cubs Announce 28-Man Opening Day Roster, Placing Alec Mills on IL

The Chicago Cubs have set their 28-man roster for Opening Day, with 14 pitchers and 14 position players making the cut for the first game of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Under Major League rules, rosters were permitted to expand from 26 players to 28 through May 1 as a way of helping teams to cope with the shortened spring training that occurred because of the league’s lockout.

Most teams opted to use the extra roster spot on pitchers, and the Cubs did just that, including a few extra arms in their Opening Day mix.

There are plenty of new faces all over the roster, including in the bullpen where Chris Martin, Daniel Norris and Daniel Robertson all made the team. Infielder Jonathan Villar will also be on the roster, as will new outfielders Clint Frazier and Seiya Suzuki.

In terms of injuries, starting pitcher Alec Mills was placed on the 10-day injured list, clearing a roster spot for Michael Rucker.

Wade Miley and Andrelton Simmons will also begin the season on the 10-day IL for the Cubs.

Here is the full Opening Day roster for the Cubs:

Pitchers –

Jesse Chavez, Scott Effross, Mychal Givens, Kyle Hendricks, Chris Martin, Daniel Norris, Ethan Roberts, David Robertson, Michael Rucker, Drew Smyly, Justin Steele, Marcus Stroman, Keegan Thompson, Rowan Wick

Catchers –

Willson Contreras, Yan Gomes

Infielders –

Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal, Alfonso Rivas, Frank Schwindel, Jonathan Villar, Patrick Wisdom

Outfielders –

Clint Frazier, Ian Happ, Michael Hermosillo, Jason Heyward, Rafael Ortega, Seiya Suzuki

Hendricks will take the ball on Thursday afternoon when the Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, with first pitch set for 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.