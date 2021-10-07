Astros vs. White Sox: A Fan's Guide to Playoff Games at Guaranteed Rate Field

On Sunday, the Chicago White Sox will host their first home playoff game in 13 years when they welcome the Houston Astros to Guaranteed Rate Field for Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

As fans prepare to make their way to the ballpark, here are some key pieces of information to remember.

Road Closure Information

The 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place Sunday prior to the White Sox game against the Astros, and several street closures will remain in effect near the ballpark until at least 4 p.m.

Officials say 35th Street will be closed between State Street and Indiana Avenue until 4 p.m. 33rd Street will be closed between Wentworth Avenue and State Street until 3:45 p.m., and Michigan Avenue will be closed between 31st Street and Roosevelt Road until 4:30 p.m.

For a full list of street closures, visit NBC 5’s Marathon guide.

Parking Information

-Only prepaid parking will be available in the Guaranteed Rate Field stadium lots. Day-of-game parking will be available in overflow lots at IIT and McCormick Place.

-Parking lots will open three hours prior to the start of games.

-Postseason parking passes are available for $45, and can be purchased through the team’s website.

Gate Opening Times

-Gates will open two hours prior to each game. Gates to the ballpark will open just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Ticket Information

-As they were during the regular season, all White Sox tickets will remain mobile-only for the postseason. Fans can download the MLB Ballpark app to access their tickets.

-The minimum price to get into the ballpark via StubHub is $144.

At the Ballpark

-Bags will not be allowed inside the ballpark. Exceptions are made for medical bags, small clutch purses that are under 9’ by 5’ in size, and diaper bags when infants are present.

-All fans are encouraged to wear black for postseason games.