Anthony Rizzo Wants to Bring Cubs Another World Series Title: ‘It's Coming'

Rizzo wants to bring Cubs another championship: 'It's coming' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Anthony Rizzo played an instrumental role in leading the Cubs to a World Series title in 2016, their first championship in 108 years.

The Cubs first baseman has an eye on doing it again.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"My goal is bringing the next championship here in Chicago," Rizzo told reporters in Arizona on Friday. "It's coming. It's coming soon. It's coming to the city.

"That's my focus: How are we going to win?"

The Cubs have had one of their most successful runs in franchise history during Rizzo's time with the team. Their longest-tenure player debuted in 2012 and has since been a part of five postseason teams, three division titles and that historic 2016 championship.

The Cubs are in a period of transition, with Rizzo and other core players Kris Bryant and Javier Báez only under contract through the 2021 season. But Rizzo said Friday he's "very optimistic" regarding ongoing contract extension negotiation talks between him and the club.

MORE: Why Rizzo ‘very optimistic’ about getting extension done

The face of the franchise looks to continue making history on the North Side.

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.