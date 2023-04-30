Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund to Square Off at Soldier Field This Summer

Two of the world’s premier soccer clubs will do battle at Chicago's Soldier Field this summer, with Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund squaring off in a friendly on the lakefront.

Chelsea, representing England’s Premier League, and Borussia Dortmund, representing Germany’s Bundesliga, will square off on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the iconic stadium, according to a press release.

Dortmund currently sits in the top spot in the German Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich just two points behind their bitter rivals.

“Returning to Chicago and Soldier Field is special to us, almost like a home away from home as we’re going to play here for the third time already over the decades,” Dortmund’s managing director Carsten Cramer said in a statement.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Chelsea has struggled this season, currently sitting 12th in the Premier League, but they do have some bragging rights coming into this game, having defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the round-of-16 in UEFA Champions League competition.

“We are delighted to visit Chicago as part of our U.S. tour in July and play in an iconic venue at Soldier Field,” Tom Glick, president of business at Chelsea, said in a statement. “We are proud of our strong fanbase in the U.S. and we look forward to meeting our fans in Chicago this summer.”

A ticket presale will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.