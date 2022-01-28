Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Enters Concussion Protocol, Misses Morning Skate

Toews enters concussion protocol, misses morning skate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks could be without Jonathan Toews for one of their toughest games of the season.

Toews missed Friday's morning skate after entering concussion protocol, the team announced.

The 33-year-old Toews logged just over 16 minutes of action in Chicago's 8-5 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, Jan. 26. NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis identified a play from that game where Toews potentially could have been injured:

Here's a look at the play that might be the reason why Jonathan Toews is in concussion protocol.



The three-time Stanley Cup champion is in the midst of his worst statistical season since joining the Blackhawks in 2007. Toews has four goals and 15 assists through 43 games, both of which are on pace for career-lows.

The Blackhawks (16-20-7) are set to host the division-leading Colorado Avalanche (30-8-3) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago.