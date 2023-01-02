Bills-Bengals Postponed After Damar Hamlin Collapses

The Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football has been postponed following a scary situation involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced.

NFL statement on tonight’s Bills-Bengals game: pic.twitter.com/odLrDlpQGU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023

In the first quarter at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while attempting to make a tackle. Hamlin rose to his feet, stood in place for a moment and then collapsed on the field.

The 24-year-old was immediately tended to by medical personnel and was administered CPR for roughly 10 minutes.

Hamlin was given oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance. He was then transported to UC Medical Center, a level one trauma center.

Players from both teams were visibly shaken by the scene, with many in tears.

The game was initially temporarily suspended before being called off roughly an hour later.

Cincinnati was leading the game 7-3. A makeup date for the game has not been announced.