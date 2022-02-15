Winter Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch or Stream Upcoming Events

Team USA is coming off the most successful Monday in Winter Olympic history. The country clinched a record of four medals -- Kaillie Humphries secured gold and Elana Meyers Taylor secured silver in women’s monobob, Megan Nick secured bronze in women’s aerials and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue secured bronze in ice dance.

And it didn’t stop there. Though they didn’t medal, Red Gerard and Chris Corning represented Team USA with skill and class in the men’s snowboarding big air finals, coming in fifth and seventh, respectively.

The USA also secured bronze in the men’s team pursuit in speed skating, thanks to Joey Mantia, Casey Dawson and Ethan Cepuran.

Tuesday includes a number of medal events, beginning with alpine skiing men’s slalom run two, which will begin at 12:45 a.m. EST.

Here are all of the big events to look out for as we shift from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning at the 2022 Winter Games:

Are there any Olympic medal events today?

There are five medal events taking place today on Day 12, beginning with the second run of men’s slalom, set to begin at 12:45 a.m. EST, and moving on to the women’s 4x6km relay in biathlon, which will begin at 2:45 a.m. EST.

Next up is the team sprint classical, both semifinals and finals, for cross-country skiing, which is set to begin at 4 a.m. EST.

Finally, we have the men’s aerials finals in freestyle skiing at 6 a.m. EST and the finals in short track -- including the men’s 5000m relay finals and the women’s 1500m finals. This is set to begin at 6:30 a.m. EST.

What’s the Olympic hockey schedule today?

The women’s bronze medal game will take place at 6:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday morning. Finland will take on Switzerland.

Note: this marks the sixth time out of seven Olympics that Finland has competed in the bronze medal game for women’s hockey. This is the second time Switzerland is playing for a medal in the women’s sport.

How to watch Olympic hockey today

Hockey fans can stream hockey events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

What’s the Olympic curling schedule today?

There will be two sessions of women’s round-robin featuring the USA. The women on Team USA will take on Canada at 8:05 p.m. EST Tuesday. The next session will feature Japan and the USA, which will begin at 7:05 a.m. EST on Wednesday morning.

Will Team Peterson take the win?

How to watch Olympic curling today

Curling fans can stream curling events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.