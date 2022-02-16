When is the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics?

While there's still plenty of intense competition left, the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony is just days away.

Once all 109 medal events have been decided, the remaining Olympians in Beijing will come together for a celebration to officially close out the Games.

The Closing Ceremony is set for Feb. 20.

Coverage will air live on NBC beginning at 6 a.m. and will re-air in primetime, at 7 p.m. that same day.

The event will be held at the same site as the opening ceremony: Beijing’s National Stadium.

National Stadium, which is also known as the "Bird's Nest," was built ahead of the 2008 Summer Olympics.

During the 2008 Games, the 80,000-capacity stadium hosted the opening and closing ceremonies, the track and field events (where legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt won two of his golds) and the men's soccer gold medal match between Argentina and Nigeria.

For the 2022 Games, National Stadium is just the site of the opening and closing ceremonies, not any competitions.