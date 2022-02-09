When and How to Watch Figure Skating in the Olympics: What to Know Wednesday

Team USA could get its first figure skating gold of the 2022 Winter Olympics Wednesday as star Nathan Chen and Chicago-area skater Jason Brown return to the ice.

Chen, who set a world record earlier this week in the men's short program, is the gold-medal favorite for the men's individual competition, which will end in medals following the free skate program.

Brown, who is from Highland Park, also wowed with a stunning performance that netted him sixth place as he advanced to the free skate final.

Both Brown and Chen will represent the U.S. once again Wednesday as they each hope to medal. An American man hasn’t won a medal in the singles event since 2010, when Evan Lysacek took home the gold for Team USA in the event.

When and How to Watch Figure Skating

Wednesday, Feb. 9 – Men’s Single Skating (Free Skate) – 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.